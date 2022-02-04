AG: New chief medical examiner hired

It took about three years for the Post Mortem Commission to find a doctor to fill the position left behind by retired Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola.

On Thursday, the Office of the Attorney General confirmed Dr. Jeffrey Nine was selected to serve as Guam's new CME. His position includes an annual salary of $310,000.

Dr. Nine is currently the chief medical examiner of Yavapai County, Arizona.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He also has experience as a professor of pathology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; University of New Mexico School of Medicine; Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, Ohio; and Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, West Indies.

Dr. Kenny Su, who was selected by the commission last year, declined the offer, expressing concerns over the budget and facility for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho told the commission that the Attorney General's Office in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has committed to providing $50,000 in exchange for Dr. Nine's forensic pathology services to the CNMI.

There is no word on when Dr. Nine will get to work.

Death investigations

The lack of a full-time medical examiner on island for the past three years has impacted investigations conducted by the Guam Police Department.

On Thursday, Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said his detectives are waiting for the medical examiner from Hawaii to arrive to perform autopsies on the bodies of two men who were found dead in Yigo and Chalan Pago in recent weeks.

"It goes to show the need for a chief medical examiner on our island," said Ignacio.

Investigators believe the two deaths were the result of foul play.

"Because we don't have the medical examiner, we look at what's presented to us and the outward appearance. But we cannot just rely on that alone, and that's where the medical examiner is key in the examination of a lifeless individual."

The chief could not disclose details of the condition of the two men.

"To make sure we protect the integrity of the investigation, we won't be able to disclose much at this point," he said. "We reach out to the community as well. ... We rely on them for assistance and any information they may have."

Police have not been able to identify the man who was found dead in Chalan Pago.

Ignacio said police continue to chase leads, however there's been no word on potential suspects.