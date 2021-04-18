The Office of the Attorney General didn’t receive any documents relating to the April 9 Barrigada fatal car crash, which is why it hasn't taken action regarding Segunda Aguero Sablan’s arrest.

Carlina Charfauros, spokesperson for the AG’s office, said they did receive documents regarding Sablan’s outstanding arrest for warrants from previous cases – one in 2017 and two in 2020.

“There were no documents relating to the Barrigada fatal crash submitted to the AG’s office,” she said, clarifying an April 17 article noting the AG’s office hadn’t prosecuted Sablan for the Barrigada crash.

“My understanding is (the Guam Police Department) is still conducting the crash investigation,” she stated. As part of the process, when GPD arrests an individual, the documents regarding the arrest are sent to the AG’s office for review and possible prosecution.

According to a GPD press release sent out last week, on April 14 traffic investigators located Sablan. They had been searching for him relative to the car crash that killed a man.

Sablan was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with injuries resulting in death, and failure to report; he had no valid drivers’ license; theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of outstanding warrants of arrest.

According to the GPD press release, Sablan was booked and confined by the Department of Corrections. His case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

The press release noted the fatal crash investigation remains open.

Questions were sent to GPD for clarification. GPD is looking into it.