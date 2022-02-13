The personnel rule that guides double pay compensation for government of Guam employees applies to typhoons, and there is no basis in law that could apply it to the pandemic. That is according to the government of Guam as part of its counterarguments in a class action lawsuit filed by government employees seeking double pay.

The complaint was first filed in October 2020. An amended version was filed in September 2021, listing the government of Guam and the governor as defendants.

The suit is represented by 10 plaintiffs, members of the Guam Federation of Teachers union, but it involves more than 500 employees allegedly denied double pay during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Double pay for essential government workers is an issue that arose during the early months of the pandemic when the government was operating at a limited capacity and some agencies were closed.

The government moved to dismiss the amended complaint in November 2021. Assistant Attorney General Jordan Lawrence Pauluhn submitted the motion.

Among the arguments, Pauluhn stated that Department of Administration Rule 8.406 - the rule that guides compensation and leave matters during natural disasters and emergency conditions - is not legislatively authorized.

The Legislature sets pay

The DOA rule sets a rate of pay via executive order, when the power to set compensation lies with the Legislature, Pauluhn wrote, adding that the personnel rules were never adopted into law by the Legislature, nor does Rule 8.406 have a counterpart in statute.

In contrast to Rule 8.406 and its double pay provision, there are a number of laws that set premium rates under certain circumstances, he stated.

"There is no statutory authorization or counterpart for double pay during a public health emergency. Without legislative authorization, through law, DOA Rule 8.406 does not create any right or entitlement to compensation," Pauluhn said.

Plaintiffs in this class action suit are represented by Razzano Walsh & Torres P.C.

In addressing the argument about the DOA personnel rules, the plaintiffs' lawyers noted that the OAG had applied those rules to support other pay calculations or justify adverse actions against employees.

The argument that the personnel rules were ineffective would contradict decades of legal action taken by the government, while another issue with the OAG's position is that the courts have time and again confronted the personnel rules, including Rule 8.406, and found no error in applying them to live cases, according to the plaintiffs' response.

"Even if the rules were somehow not to exist because of a promulgation failing ... The Supreme Court of Guam has made clear that 'The existence or non-existence of personnel rules does not define the rights of a classified employee. Rights ... emanate not only from whatever statutory or regulatory provisions are in place, but also from the United States Constitution and the law interpreting it,'" the response stated.

GovGuam: Rule applies to typhoons, not pandemics

However, Pauluhn replied that the government is challenging the plaintiffs' "open-ended" application of Rule 8.406 and not the entire set of DOA personnel rules. The rules form an important part of the merit system and the dispute in this case centers around the application of Rule 8.406 to a public health emergency caused by COVID-19, Pauluhn stated.

"DOA Rule 8.406 appears to be derived from certain subsections of 4 GCA Section 6226 governing compensation during typhoons. Various levels of premium pay for "emergency periods" are only authorized during typhoons. Statutes, not regulations, create enforceable rights or entitlements," Pauluhn stated. "Because the current pandemic is not a typhoon and the Legislature has not otherwise authorized the exceptional compensation plaintiffs seek, the complaint must be dismissed."

The class-action suit is not the only case to go through the courts. The Supreme Court of Guam recently affirmed an earlier decision from the lower court denying the double pay lawsuit filed by police officer Steve Topasna.

In that case, the Superior Court had earlier determined that Topasna failed to demonstrate that the double pay rule applied to him by failing to show that the Guam Police Department was closed and by failing to allege that other GPD employees were on excused leave - predicates for double pay.

The Supreme Court concluded that the lower court's reliance on facility closure was not an error of law and not an abuse of discretion.