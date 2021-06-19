A warning has been issued by the Office of the Attorney General after they received multiple reports of scammers trolling online sites and social media posing as their employees with the Consumer Protection Division.

These scammers are apparently asking people for business license permits, the AG’s office stated in a news release on Friday afternoon.

“Consumer protection employees will NEVER ask for personal information over social media platforms or online shopping sites, including information about business license permits,” said Deputy Attorney General of the Consumer Protection Division Fred Nishihira.

The community is asked to be cautious whenever sharing information online and to report suspicious activity to consumerprotection@oagguam.org or call 475-2720.