The autopsy for 42-year-old Xavier Tedtaotao has been completed, according to the Office of the Attorney General. However, details of the autopsy report have not yet been made public.

The AG's office issued a release Thursday afternoon stating it continues to investigate the Nov. 3 shooting that involved two civilians and four police officers.

"This is being treated as a homicide investigation because that's what it is," stated the AG's office.

The four police officers have since returned to duty.

"Shortly after the shooting, Police Chief Stephen Ignacio and Attorney General Leevin Camacho discussed how the case would be handled," the release states. "To resolve any doubts of the independence and integrity of an investigation, they agreed that the OAG would lead the investigation with the assistance of GPD officers."

The attorney general's office notes that investigators have completed interviews of police officers who were at the scene and compiled most of the investigation reports in connection to the shooting. The office added that all reports from the initial stages of the investigation have been completed and analysis reports are pending, and processing of the vehicle driven by Tedtaotao has been completed.

AG spokesperson Carlina Charfauros told The Guam Daily Post that once the investigation is complete, all reports, evidence and materials will be submitted to prosecutors for review.

"We just wanted to provide an update on a law enforcement investigation," Charfauros said. "The investigation is still ongoing."

Nov. 3 shooting

On Nov. 3, officers responded to a theft complaint at an apartment along Bonito Street in Tamuning.

Officers reportedly spotted two people inside a parked car that had been reported stolen.

Police said the driver accelerated and struck a marked patrol car and another vehicle in the parking lot before police opened fire.

Officers fired dozens of rounds, resulting in Tedtaotao's death. His wife, Viki Ann, was shot eight times and has since been released from the hospital for her injuries, according to Tedtaotao's family.