AG: Old abortion ban was always void; Legislature can now decide

Notwithstanding the permanent injunction placed on the 1990s Guam abortion ban, the decades-old local law cannot be enforced because it was void from the beginning, according to Attorney General Leevin Camacho, who provided the opinion from the Office of the Attorney General on the matter.

Although the U.S. Supreme Court has now revoked the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States, because the Guam law was always void, the recent high court decision has no bearing on the validity of the local abortion ban, Camacho stated.

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, Sen. Mary Torres and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes submitted questions to the OAG seeking clarity on Guam's old ban, Public Law 20-134. The law also contained a referendum provision for voters to decide if the ban should be repealed.

The law was challenged almost immediately after enactment and later deemed unconstitutional, under precedent at the time established by the landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade. But it was never repealed by lawmakers.

Following the senators' inquires, the OAG issued a release stating that an injunction was placed on the law and that Guam has been operating under abortion law enacted in the 1970s. On Wednesday, the office issued a detailed opinion on the matter.

In the opinion, Camacho discusses the Organic Act and the Guam Legislature's general, but limited, authority to pass laws.

Specifically, he cited 48 U.S. Code section 1423a, which initially reads:

"The legislative power of Guam shall extend to all rightful subjects of legislation not inconsistent with the provisions of this chapter and the laws of the United States applicable to Guam."

Camacho stated that, in the opinion of the OAG, the 20th Guam Legislature exceeded its power under this section when it passed the abortion ban, because the ban blatantly violated the laws of the U.S. applicable to Guam at the time, namely case law established by Roe v. Wade, and the provisions of the Organic Act "extending to Guam the constitutional protections that formed the basis of Roe v. Wade."

"Because the 20th Guam Legislature did not have the power to pass P.L. 20-134 in the first place, it is void ab initio and has had no legal effect on Guam since its passage," Camacho stated in the OAG opinion.

But following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, "difficult moral and policy questions," such as the decision whether to allow or limit abortions, must be decided by lawmakers, and not the courts, Camacho said.

While the 1970s abortion law has been the operative law on Guam, with the Supreme Court decision, the door is now open for the current Legislature to forge its own path, for times "that may be different than what your predecessors in previous legislatures chose during their respective times in history," Camacho stated.

"The people of Guam, with confidence, look to our elected policymakers, for our island and our future, to meet this most important of challenges," the AG said.