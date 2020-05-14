AG opinion: Personnel rules, as written, do not allow double pay for front line health care workers

Attorney General Leevin Camacho today issued an opinion that the double pay provision under the Department of Administration's personnel rules and regulations does not allow health care workers to receive double pay.

Under rule 8.406 of the personnel regulations, Camacho wrote, an employee is entitled to receive double pay or compensatory leave credits when:

1. The governor has declared a state of emergency;

2. The facility where that employee works at is closed; and

3. The employee is still required to report to work in order to provide essential services.

The second of the three requirements was not met because the Guam Memorial Hospital and government clinics remained open during the COVID-19 public health emergency, Camacho wrote.

The Guam Memorial Hospital and the community health centers would most likely be categorized as agencies that are “fully operational, including public access,” during the public health emergency, Camacho stated.

“It would follow, then, that the dedicated and hardworking doctors, nurses, and other health professionals who have been directly exposed to our people in the government’s medical facilities would not be eligible for double pay compensation," Camacho wrote.

On the other hand, essential employees at agencies that did not provide direct COVID-19-related duties such as payroll or other administrative support, may be eligible for double pay if it is determined that their agencies were categorized as “completely closed,” he added.

While seemingly unfair, the attorney general acknowledged, his job is to interpret the rules.

To change this, he said, the Legislature can use its authority to set the compensation for the front line workers, he said.

"The potential for such disparate and unequal treatment under the rule, where front line health care workers could not receive special emergency compensation under the rule but administrative support workers might, would be a travesty of the highest degree," he said.

“Our office’s role, however, is to interpret the rules as they are written. Amending these rules is of course a matter of policy most appropriate for the Legislature. The Organic Act, in fact, expressly authorizes the Legislature to set the compensation of all government of Guam employees," Camacho stated.