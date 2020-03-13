Attorney General Leevin Camacho has joined 20 attorneys general who oppose proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act that they say are unlawful and unjustified.

The Trump administration has proposed a rule to undercut implementation of NEPA and that would curtail requirements that federal agencies review and assess the impact of their actions on the environment.

The coalition of attorneys general believes the proposal would weaken implementation of what the attorneys general believe is one of the nation's preeminent tools for combating environmental harms, safeguarding public health and protecting communities from pollution.

NEPA requires that, before any federal agency undertakes a major federal action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment, it must consider the environmental impacts of the proposed action, as well as alternatives to the action and any available mitigation measures.

Camacho said NEPA has given Guam a voice in years of planning for the military buildup and said it is one of the most important tools Guam has had in guaranteeing participation and transparency in planning federal projects that have the potential for significant impacts on the island's environment, culture and society.

"I will continue to oppose changes that gut NEPA and weaken our ability to monitor and participate in the planning of these projects for Guam," Camacho said.

In a comment letter on the proposal from the Council on Environmental Quality, the coalition asserted that the proposed rule violates the law, shuts out public participation, limits the scope of impacts considered in environmental reviews and unlawfully limits the requirement that an agency evaluate reasonable alternatives.