Attorney General Doug Moylan is asking for his office to get another $1.1 million in funding, and that a pay raise for public defenders to be struck from the upcoming fiscal year budget act.

Those provisions, among a total of seven asks, were transmitted to the leadership of the Democrat and Republican caucuses of the Legislature, who are now in week two of trying to iron out a fiscal year 2024 budget for the government of Guam.

Moylan said his requests for the budget act will "help my fight against crime," which he argues is the highest priority voiced by voters.

But Moylan's attempt to block a pay raise for government defense attorneys is "illogical rhetoric," according to Public Defender Service Corp. Director Stephen Hattori, who has been on the opposite side of Moylan since lawmakers earlier this year broached a proposal to equalize pay between prosecutors and public defenders.

Moylan raises opposition to the pay raise for public defenders before any other requests in his letter on the proposed budget act, a piece of legislation he states "protects criminals and weakens my prosecution team's strength and ability to protect we law-abiding people of Guam."

Prosecutors at the Office of the Attorney General got a 15% pay increase in the current budget act, meant to shore up recruitment. Earlier this year, Sen. Roy Quinata proposed to raise the salaries of attorneys at the Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender, in order to make pay equal.

The PDSC has lost staff to prosecution in the meantime.

There's stiff competition for legal practitioners due to a shortage of local attorneys, the Post reported in May. The attorney general, who ran on a tough-on-crime platform, saw a number of attorneys and longtime prosecutors leave after he took office in January and has been working to recruit more, arguing that they are the most important attorneys working for the government.

Besides trying to block the defense attorney pay increase, Moylan is seeking an extra $1.1 million on top of the $18.7 million his office is already lined up to get in the proposed budget act. He notes, "hiring attorneys is very expensive. Just yesterday I met with a former prosecutor who left us earlier this year, now asking to be re-hired, and that person's salary alone is over $125,000."

Moylan asks for senators to "keep petty and dangerous politics out of your decision to strengthen Guam's toughest law enforcers."

He goes on to state: "We are concerned because of our recent government corruption prosecutions that there may be a concerted effort behind closed doors to weaken us by underfunding our office and not giving us the tools to do our job."

Moylan wrote that he intends to publish for the media a list of how lawmakers vote on each of the provisions he requests.

His other asks for the budget bill include provisions that:

• Allow the OAG to spend up to 15% of its budget on hiring experts and consultants for cases, up from 5%, on a sole-source procurement basis.

• Keep a 6% pay increase for attorneys from the current fiscal year in the upcoming fiscal year.

• Allow the hiring of retired OAG staff.

• Revise the section of the law that deals with off-island hires of attorneys to include airfare for spouses and children, and up to 2,500 pounds of their household affects.

• Allow the OAG to recruit attorneys from off island consistent with the governor's ability.

'A balanced scale of justice'

Hattori responded at length when asked for comment on Moylan's push to block a pay increase for defense attorneys.

"The issue of pay parity involves whether we as a society want a balanced scale of justice, or do we want to cripple the office tasked with protecting the constitutional rights of the accused," Hattori said. "Everyone is against crime."

Supporting pay parity for prosecutors and public defenders meant supporting the idea that all parties were equal in the eyes of the law, he said.

"Imagine if the majority party gave themselves a 15% differential over the minority party. I hope his attempt to gaslight the Legislature is not tolerated," Hattori said, adding that he took issue with the "threatening nature of the letter."

He also took issue with other requests made by Moylan, including his request for a budget increase, as "he is also getting $3 million more than he was appropriated last year. The entire (Judiciary of Guam) only received a $4 million increase. Our office only received a $150,000 increase."

Hattori said the ask that the OAG is able to hire consultants and expert witnesses on a sole-source procurement basis was a request to be exempt from procurement protections in local law.

"Clearly, he believes he is above the law and if you don't support him then you support criminals," Hattori said.