The Office of the Attorney General has released a breakdown of how the first installment will be spent from the $280,000 share Guam received as part of a settlement by McKinsey & Company, one of the world's largest consulting firms, which worked for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies, and promoted and profited from the drugs.

"This was the largest nontobacco settlement Guam has ever received and the first multistate opioid settlement to result in substantial payment," the AG's office stated in a press release.

The first installment amounts to $231,000 and will fund programs that assist people struggling with addiction, gather data on how extensive the drug problem is on Guam and develop outreach and education campaigns on addiction:

$115,000 for additional staff for the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program at the Department of Corrections;

$16,000 to assist direct service providers and programs;

$60,000 for toxicology testing to gather more data on the prevalence of opioids and other illicit drugs;

$40,000 to develop an educational outreach and prevention campaign.

According to public information officer Carlina Charfauros, the OAG has been working with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center and is in contact with Oasis Empowerment Center and Lighthouse Recovery Center regarding the $16,000 for direct providers, but details are being finalized.

The AG's office also is going to procure services for toxicology reports and educational campaign ads.

The funds will also allow Behavioral Health to begin recruiting additional staff immediately to assist the RSAT program, who may not have been part of the agency's fiscal 2021 budget, Charfauros stated. Behavioral Health knows that it has at least one year of funding that will provide time to request or identify local funding for future fiscal years, she added.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho said the resources are the result of the decision to take action against those responsible for the opioid epidemic. The OAG is actively involved in other opioid-related lawsuits, led by Deputy Attorney General Fred Nishihira and Assistant Attorneys General Janice Camacho and Joseph Perez.

"From my first day in office, I've said that investing in drug treatment and rehabilitation is essential to the holistic approach we must take to combat the drug problem in Guam and create safer communities," Camacho stated in the OAG release. "These resources are a result of our decision to take action against those who contributed to the opioid epidemic, and we are committed to being transparent about how those resources are helping our island."