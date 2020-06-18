AG: Pandemic delays charges against 130

Attorney General Leevin Camacho on Wednesday told mayors that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a backlog in the justice system, which includes the Office of the Attorney General not being able to bring charges against 130 criminal suspects until the local court convenes a grand jury.

Camacho also addressed statements that the OAG "pleads out everything."

He said his office took 42 criminal cases to trial in 2019, the highest number compared to the last 10 years.

The Mayors' Council of Guam invited Camacho to their special meeting, held at the Dededo Senior Citizens Center, to speak on the apparent catch-and-release of criminal suspects.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco and other mayors have expressed their frustration with what they deem the frequent release from custody of suspects after they're arrested, giving those individuals more opportunities to commit more crimes.

Camacho said he shares the mayors' frustrations, but he explained that his office does not make the final decision on whether to release criminal suspects after they're booked and placed into custody.

He said his office is typically blamed for releasing crime suspects, but he said the criminal justice system also involves the police, courts and Department of Corrections.

The attorney general said he's open to criticism for his office when it's warranted.

"But I see so many times we get blamed," he said, "because the court decides to book and release somebody, or to release someone from pre-trial confinement, and we've opposed it."

More recently, the Office of the Attorney General opposed the release of a Port Authority of Guam police officer and spiritual healer who was charged with criminal sexual conduct. Some community members protested the man's release.