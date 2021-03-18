AG: Paying local cash aid OK

The government of Guam should be able to pay out a locally mandated one-time payment of $800, even if it excludes government employees, according to Attorney General Leevin Camacho.

“Based on the deferential standard of review, it is unlikely that a legal challenge brought on the grounds that the (Recovery Income Support and Empowerment) Act excludes government of Guam employees and federal employees would be successful,” he stated. “The purpose of the RISE Act is to provide financial relief to those impacted by the public health emergency. Whether one agrees with the classification drawn, it is not arbitrary to find that members of the private sector have been more adversely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic than government of Guam and federal employees and retirees.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had expressed concerns about the legislation and last week said her legal team had reached out to the AG’s office for guidance.

"There’s concern about not allowing government employees or retirees to take advantage of the RISE Act. I think that’s the major one," the governor said at a press conference last week.

The governor also aired concerns of whether the American Rescue Plan recently signed by President Joe Biden, which provides a larger one-time stimulus to residents, supersedes the RISE Act and makes the local law a “moot issue.” That was not addressed in the letter from the attorney general.

RISE Act

In addition to income eligibility caps, the legislation also disqualifies individuals employed by the local or federal government in tax year 2020, or individuals who were employed or retired from the local or federal government in 2020.

Local lawmakers in the 35th Guam Legislature passed the RISE Act, which the governor allowed to lapse into law on Dec. 29, 2020, to help private sector workers – about 30,000 of whom lost their jobs or lost hours because of the pandemic-driven shutdown of the private sector. Government employees’ paychecks weren’t affected by the shutdown.

Camacho explained a “general rule” that social and economic legislation is presumed to be valid, even where classes of people are treated differently. He cited three relevant U.S. Supreme Court cases, one of which determined: “A law will be sustained if it can be said to advance a legitimate government interest, even if the law seems unwise or works to the disadvantage of a particular group, or if the rationale seems tenuous.”

Here's the AG's full statement:

"We are aware that there has been some concern whether certain criteria of eligibility for economic relief provided for under Public Law 35-136, also known as the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment (RISE) Act, is permissible. Specifically, individuals are not eligible for relief under the RISE Act if they retired from or were employed by the government of Guam or the federal government at any time during the tax year 2020.

"The general rule is that social and economic legislation is presumed to be valid, even where classes of people are treated differently. [T]hose attacking the rationality of the legislative classification have the burden to negate every conceivable basis which might support it. In the ordinary case, a law will be sustained if it can be said to advance a legitimate government interest, even if the law seems unwise or works to the disadvantage of a particular group, or if the rationale seems tenuous.

"Our office has a responsibility to defend constitutional challenges to local laws unless we believe the law is unconstitutional. Based on the deferential standard of review, it is unlikely that a legal challenge brought on the grounds that the RISE Act excludes government of Guam employees and federal employees would be successful. The purpose of the RISE Act is to provide financial relief to those impacted by the public health emergency. Whether one agrees with the classification drawn, it is not arbitrary to find that members of the private sector have been more adversely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic than government of Guam and federal employees and retirees."