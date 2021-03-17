AG: Paying RISE Act pandemic financial relief OK, even if it excludes GovGuam employees

Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho has just released an opinion that it's OK for the government of Guam to pay the locally mandated pandemic financial relief under the RISE Act, even if it excludes GovGuam employees.

Here's the AG's full statement:

"We are aware that there has been some concern whether certain criteria of eligibility for economic relief provided for under Public Law 35-136, also known as the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment (RISE) Act, is permissible. Specifically, individuals are not eligible for relief under the RISE Act if they retired from or were employed by the government of Guam or the federal government at any time during the tax year 2020.

The general rule is that social and economic legislation is presumed to be valid, even where classes of people are treated differently. '[T]hose attacking the rationality of the legislative classification have the burden to negate every conceivable basis which might support it." "In the ordinary case, a law will be sustained if it can be said to advance a legitimate government interest, even if the law seems unwise or works to the disadvantage of a particular group, or if the rationale seems tenuous.'

Our office has a responsibility to defend constitutional challenges to local laws unless we believe the law is unconstitutional. Based on the deferential standard of review, it is unlikely that a legal challenge brought on the grounds that the RISE Act excludes government of Guam employees and federal employees would be successful. The purpose of the RISE Act is to provide financial relief to those impacted by the public health emergency. Whether one agrees with the classification drawn, it is not arbitrary to find that members of the private sector have been more adversely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic than government of Guam and federal employees and retirees."

On Friday, the governor said her legal team was reviewing the law and she didn’t anticipate paying out the local stimulus in light of the passage of the federal American Rescue Plan which provides more direct economic relief to Guam residents. During Monday's press conference, the governor said her team is working on it with the Office of the Attorney General.

"There’s concern about not allowing government employees or retirees to take advantage of the Rise Act, I think that’s the major one," the governor said. "And also as a result of the America relief plan … does that federal piece of legislation supersede the Rise Act and do we have to abide (by the local law) or does it become a moot issue since the American Rescue Plan is stepping in to provide that EIP plan."