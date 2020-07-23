AG: Port settlements open to public

Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio said he welcomes a determination by the attorney general on whether settlement agreements are open to public inspection.

Respicio said he disagreed with the positions of the two most recent Port attorneys that settlements are not public.

"The two most recent attorneys representing the Port both opined that the settlements were not public documents and I disagreed," Respicio stated in a release. "Because I disagreed with their stance on this issue I asked the public auditor on March 10th of this year to address the issue."

The AG opinion was addressed to Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz.

It stated that settlements with the Port were subject to inspection under Guam's Freedom of Information Act even when related matters are pending litigation, "unless a separate express exemption under 5 GCA § 10108 applies."

"We discern no ambiguity in the law. Unless an express exemption under 5 GCA §10108 applies, out-of-court settlement agreements before the courts or the (Civil Service Commission) are public records subject to inspection," the attorney general stated.

The Port had been entering into settlements with some of the Port 7, a group of individuals who were terminated in 2012 and are now rehired, over an allegedly fraudulent worker's compensation claim. A settlement agreement for Leonora Leon Guerrero, who was hired back in early January, was kept confidential.

None of the agreements have been disclosed but the final four agreements with Bernadette Sterne Meno, Josette Javelosa, Frances A. Cepeda and Vivian Leon were discussed in public and the terms were indicated in a board resolution.

"Now with the AG's opinion, the Port is free and clear to provide for those disclosures," Respicio said.