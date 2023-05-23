AG prepares for price gouging complaints

Attorney General Douglas Moylan wants to remind the public that price gouging is prohibited by law.

On Monday morning, after the declaration of Condition of Readiness 2 in response to Typhoon Mawar making its way to the island, the attorney general announced in a press release that during times of disaster or emergency, merchants and landlords cannot increase the price of goods.

"The price of wholesale and retail goods shall be frozen whenever I Maga'lahen Guåhan declares Guam to be in Condition of Readiness 1 or 2, or their equivalent, and shall continue to be frozen until 72 hours after Guam returns to Condition of Readiness 4, or its equivalent," according to Guam law, which was quoted in Moylan's release.

The freeze on prices should also stay in effect for up to 30 days after the disaster.

The governor can also through an executive order declare the price of rent be frozen for up to 120 days from the date of the disaster.

Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero does not plan to freeze rent prices during Typhoon Mawar at this time.

Moylan added violators of the law can be subject to penalties that include "three times the gross profits or five times the amount of overcharges, whichever is greater."

"As this community prepares, we trust that our business community and all merchants will not take advantage of people in our time of need," stated Moylan, who also announced the Office of the Attorney General is prepared to receive complaints of price gouging.

To make a complaint, go to the office's website at www.oagguam.org and click on the "AG's Action Message" at the top of the home page.

Pandemic

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Gov. Leon Guerrero signed Public Law 35-74, which effectively strengthened the price gouging law.

According to Post files, in the first two weeks of the pandemic, then-Attorney General Leevin Camacho announced the office was conducting nearly 60 investigations into potential price gouging.

At the time, around half the complaints required additional action by the AG's Consumer Division, which could include the issuance of a cease and desist order along with the penalties outlined by the law.