For those residents concerned about price gouging, the Office of the Attorney General of Guam said they’re taking calls at 475-3324 ext. 3300.

Carlina Charfauros, AG’s spokeswoman, said residents should have the following information ready: type of product, a receipt from the store showing the cost, the name and location of the store, and, if possible, a photograph of the item.

She said the AG’s office will be releasing additional guidance today.