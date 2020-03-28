AG, Public Health ask court to keep certain travelers in quarantine

The Office of the Attorney General on Friday filed an action on behalf of the Department of Public Health and Social Services asking that passengers who arrived on Guam from Manila remain in quarantine until they have been cleared of COVID-19.

Under Guam law, the director of DPHSS can use “every means available” to prevent the transmission of disease when a public health emergency has been declared, including quarantine and isolation, Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated.

According to court documents, all travelers were asked if they would agree to quarantine.

The “vast majority” of individuals agreed, the AG's office stated, but some passengers are questioning the quarantine.

“Today’s case was limited to travelers who did not agree to complete the quarantine process. The petition asks the court to keep the individuals in quarantine for only as long as necessary to reasonably determine that they do not pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. Once DPHSS has made that determination, the individuals will be released," the AG's office stated Friday.

A hearing on the petition must be held within five days.

The AG's office wouldn't say how many are resisting quarantine. The government of Guam is using the Pacific Star Resort & Spa to quarantine travelers for 14 days, many of them from the Philippines, where most of Guam's COVID-19 cases have come from.

When the mandatory quarantine of travelers arriving from Manila went into effect, there were 12 cases of COVID-19 in Guam. As of Thursday, the number has risen to 45 locally confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total does not include 23 sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive. The aircraft carrier pulled into port on Guam earlier today and the infected sailors are in isolation and the rest of the 5,000 sailors are being tested and restricted to pierside at Naval Base Guam.

Court documents state the decision to quarantine was based on the findings that a significant number of cases of COVID-19 in Guam were linked to travel from the Philippines.

Stranded in the Philippines

Travel between Guam and Manila has ground to a halt. Both airlines serving Guam-Manila – Philippine Airlines and United Airlines – have indefinitely suspended flying the route. Both airlines used to operate daily service.

The governor's office also on Friday was trying to account for Guam residents who are stranded in Manila.

Many Guam residents go to the Philippines for medical care. But as of Tuesday, the primary hospital destination for Guam residents seeking medical care in the Philippine's – St. Luke's Medical Center – announced its two hospitals can no longer take more COVID-19 patients. It had nearly 50 COVID-19 patients at that point and more than 500 of its health care staff were under quarantine, the hospital stated in a message to patients.