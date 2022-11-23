AG race: Moylan raises concerns over ballots; Camacho responds

Attorney Douglas Moylan, who may be the attorney general-elect based on the unofficial results of this year's election, is objecting to any ballot that was capable of being counted on Election Day, but was not counted.

In a request sent Tuesday to the Guam Election Commission, Moylan said he wanted to know where in election law does it allow for qualified ballots not to be counted on the day of the general election, which ballots otherwise could have been qualified and counted on that day.

"I object to any ballot, ... provisional, homebound, mail-in, etc. ... that was capable of being counted on the general election day ... as tabulation commenced, but was not counted. I object to the subsequent qualification process that is being conducted for ballots that were available on Nov. 8, 2022, and could have been 'qualified' and counted," Moylan added in a message to the GEC.

Incumbent AG Leevin Camacho responded to Moylan's request, stating he believed all votes should be counted.

"This includes the dozens of votes cast by manåmko' from the safety of their homes and the hundreds of votes cast by our service members, students and off-island residents through the mail," Camacho said. "Denying these voters the opportunity to participate in the election would betray the fundamental principles on which our democracy was founded."

Recount

The statements came ahead of today's recount in the contested race for Guam's next attorney general.

Moylan, a challenger this election, came out ahead of Camacho by a slim 77-vote margin in the final preliminary count. That's close enough to automatically trigger a recount of all votes cast in the race.

The 15th and 16th positions for the Guam Legislature also will be subject to a recount.

GEC also has to count qualified provisional ballots and absentee ballots today, in addition to the recount.

Moylan also requested access to the voter listing used on Election Day, in which registered voters signed off when they voted.

"I require said voter listing in order to ensure that as the remaining outstanding ballots are counted that I can ensure that there was not a double vote, before that ballot is mixed in with other ballots and no longer ascertainable/capable of being isolated," Moylan told the Guam Election Commission in his request for a copy of or access to the listing.

As an alternative, Moylan also requested access Wednesday to observe the voter listing "as each 'yet to be counted' ballot name is read out loud" and compared against the listing, again, as a measure against double voting.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said Tuesday that the commission has seen Moylan's message and is reviewing the matter with legal counsel.