A man who admitted to his part in dealing methamphetamine and cocaine could spend up to eight years in prison.

Defendant Steven Holbrook appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday for sentencing.

However, he will have to wait another month to learn his fate, as the court told the Attorney General's Office to file the necessary documents for sentencing.

The prosecution recommends that Holbrook, who has been identified in court documents as a drug dealer, get eight years for his crime.

He is scheduled back in court on Sept. 9 to find out what will happen next with his case.

Holbrook has pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, Post files state.

He and co-defendant Jovida Ann Cruz Pangelinan were arrested in 2018 after police questioned them about a prior drug raid at a Mongmong residence.

On July 19, 2018, police executed a search warrant at the Yigo residence of Holbrook and Pangelinan, and found 35 grams of meth, 1.5 grams of cocaine and more than $21,000 cash, court documents state.

Pangelinan pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Both admitted to selling meth, documents state.