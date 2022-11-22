AG recount set for Wednesday

The Guam Election Commission will be conducting a recount for the attorney general's race Wednesday.

The preliminary results ended with a razor-thin margin in favor of challenger Douglas Moylan, who managed to eke out a 77-vote lead in the final, preliminary count conducted Nov. 8.

Moylan received 14,952 votes, while incumbent AG Leevin Camacho received 14,875 votes.

Camacho has not conceded, having stated that the results would not be finalized until Nov. 23, and that provisional and absentee ballots still need to be counted. He also noted that an automatic recount would be likely.

Recounts are triggered "if the tabulation indicates that a difference in votes is two percent or less," Guam law states. That threshold is calculated by adding the two vote totals and multiplying the sum by 2%.

GEC will also recount the 15th and 16th positions for the senatorial races, according to Executive Director Maria Pangelinan. That is between Republican Jesse Lujan, who obtained 11,995 votes, and Democrat Kelly Marsh-Taitano, who garnered 11,620 votes. Officials will also count qualified provisional ballots and remaining absentee ballots, which will occur before the recounts, Pangelinan said.

"(The commission) will convene the meeting at 2 p.m. So they'll have a meeting first. Then, they'll recess to start counting the provisional and the absentees," Pangelinan said, adding that she anticipated the counts will take some time.

Once finalized, the GEC is expected to certify the results of the 2022 general election, which included races for governor and lieutenant governor, Guam's delegate to Congress, the AG, the Guam Legislature, the Guam Education Board and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.