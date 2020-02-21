The man who recorded the viral video that involved a Guam Police Department officer at Ypao Beach in December 2019 told investigators he saw the officer “punch the arrested guy in the stomach” and the “three other officers standing by did nothing.”

The Office of the Attorney General released an investigation report and copies of the video on Wednesday.

The OAG cleared any criminal charges filed against the officer, Joey Aguon, on Tuesday. The AG's investigation showed the officer's actions were “justified police force” when Aguon used an open palm strike to the abdomen of the suspect in custody.

Aguon told investigators force was used to gain the suspect’s compliance.

The man who recorded the video told authorities that he was walking his dog at the beach and was on his phone when police officers showed up.

He saw Aguon interviewing the lifeguard and taking notes. Afterward, Aguon and three other officers were walking with the suspect, who was already cuffed.

“A few seconds later, the lifeguard called/yelled 'hoy' to the officers," the man stated. "That was when I continued to record and caught officer Aguon punch the arrested guy while putting him in the car.”

The report states he did not know of Aguon until someone named the officer in the video he posted on social media. He also told investigators that the suspect did not appear to be resisting and did not recall the suspect ever striking officers or the patrol cars.

On Dec. 3, 2019, police were called to Ypao Beach to help after the suspect, Joebert Carlos, allegedly "attempted to punch a lifeguard and was calling to other people at the park to fight and was swinging punches at random people," court documents stated.

Witness interviews

According to the AG’s investigation report, another witness, who works with a dive company, told investigators he was being interviewed by police when he heard someone scream. The witness saw the suspect on the ground on his back screaming, kicking and struggling to stand up. He said the suspect was fighting officers and kicked the police car, as they tried to put him inside.

A lifeguard, who flagged down police during the disturbance, told investigators the suspect was fighting with the cops as they tried to put him in the police car. He said the suspect kicked the door and refused to go in before officers got him inside. The lifeguard said he did not see the officer strike the suspect, the report states.

The AG’s investigator interviewed the police officers who were present at the time of the arrest.

GPD civilian police reservist Neil Aquino told investigators the suspect was uncooperative, struggling and trying to walk toward the beach. He said the suspect kicked the rear bumper of the patrol car. Aquino said it was at this time that Aguon conducted a “distractionary measure” – an open-palm strike – to gain compliance. He said he did not see the actual strike but was certain it was an open strike by the sound of the impact, the report states.

Officer John Luces also said the strike was with an open hand.

Officers Javin Cruz and Aren Fabila told investigators they didn't witness the strike, the report states.

The AG’s investigation concluded that Carlos was “clearly resisting arrest and noncompliant to GPD officer commands.”

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said the department's internal affairs investigation is complete and all officers who were being investigated remain on duty.