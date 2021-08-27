On June 30 at about 5:50 p.m. the 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a a woman identifying herself as the spouse of a Guam Police Department officer.

“Almost simultaneously, a call came over the Guam Police Department police radio on the Agat Precinct Command channel. The officer transmitted a request to expedite a medic and units to Hema Apartments, Tamuning, explaining ‘shots fired, one down.’”

So states, in part, a report from the Office of the Attorney General, which led the Independent Investigation Team charged with investigating the fatal-shooting of Faler Fabian.

The report, released to the public on Friday, Aug. 27, follows an Aug. 21 press conference where OAG announced the off-duty police officer’s actions were justified.

The day after the press conference, Fabian’s wife, said while she has some questions about the results of the investigation, she has placed the matter in God’s hands and prays for her now-deceased husband and her children who were shaken by their father’s death.

According to the AG’s office, the Guam Police Department immediately notified the OAG when the shooting occurred. The Independent Investigation Team was formed to investigate the incident. The Team completed its investigation and provided a report to GPD Chief of Police. The report, dated Aug. 26, was released the following day. It provides a summary of the team’s factual findings and legal conclusions.

Initial calls to 911

The off-duty officer, his wife, who had driven a separate vehicle, and their 7-year-old daughter were at an appointment at the CenTam Building in Tamuning on June 30. They departed in separate cars. The 7-year-old was with her dad in the white sedan.

As they were driving down Tun Josen Fejeran Street towards Route 1, the officer’s wife passed a man holding a long object “stare hard” at her and approach her vehicle. As she passed, the man ran in the opposite direction. She noticed her husband’s car stopped just before getting on Route 1.

“She heard a gunshot but didn’t see what occurred,” the report states.

She made three calls to 911. The first was to request assistance as she believed her husband was involved in a situation with an individual. She provided the location and said she believed she heard a gunshot.

She made a second call to 911, indicating she’d been disconnected and that there were screams coming from the apartment area where her husband was. She made a third call 20 minutes later. The report doesn’t indicate the content of that call.

What officers saw

The first GPD officer arrived at 5:58 p.m. They saw they off-duty officer near Fabian telling him “to stay with him.” He also was holding a pistol and yelling “get back” at a large crowd gathered by the entrance of Commercial Hemlani Apartments.

A Glock 23, later confirmed to be GPD issued, was on the driver’s seat. The weapon had one round chambered and 11 rounds within the 13-round capacity magazine the report states.

At 6:03 p.m., Guam Fire Department medics arrived. As medics turned Fabian onto his back, an officer saw a pocket knife in an open position under Fabian.

Fabian had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m.

The off-duty officer, whom officials aren’t naming as he’s received threats, said he was following his wife’s vehicle on Tun Josen Fejeran Street when a man with a machete tried to strike her vehicle. Another man threw a beer can at his car.

The man with the machete approached the off-duty officer’s car and the second man was banging on his car.

“The officer mentioned that his ‘little girl’ was in his car, he feared for their safety and fired his weapon at the second male,” the report states.

What witnesses saw

Fabian’s daughter and daughter in law said about 15 minutes prior to the shooting, they heard Fabian yelling. When they checked, he was standing by the road and they tried to bring him back in but he yelled at them to go back inside the apartment. Fabian’s daughter saw her older brother waking further up the road. They two women said Fabian threw a beer can at the white sedan. The driver stopped and retrieved something from the rear passenger area of the vehicle, then yelled out to Fabian: “You come here, get over here.”

They said Fabian sprinted towards the off-duty officer. They heard a single guns hot and saw Fabian fall to the ground, the report states.

Neither woman provided information about the man with the machete who was possibly at the scene, the report states.

Other witnesses statements’ corroborate what Fabian’s daughter and daughter-in-law told police.

They also noted, according to the report, that an argument had taken place immediately before the shooting. One witness said there was helloing from the Commercial Hemlani Apartments where a man punched the outdoor air conditioning unit. The same man walked to the road where he swung a machete at a white car. Shortly afterwards, the witness heard a gunshot.

Another witness, who was driving by, saw the white sedan stop abruptly at the entrance of Tun Josen Fejeran Street. The driver hurried to he rear passenger door, opened the door and after reaching in had a gun. He pointed “the gun toward a bald male and female at the top of the street who appeared to be running towards the male with the gun” and then the witness heard a pop and the bald man dropped to the ground.

What the off-duty officer saw

The off-duty officer said after the appointment at Cen-Tam Building, he and his daughter were in his car, following his wife’s car.

He noted a commotion as he turned onto Tun Josen Fejeran Street. A young man, who appeared to be carrying a weapon, was yelling. The man ran towards his car and swung the machete. The off-duty officer sped away, the report states.

Then a middle-aged man running out of the Commercial Hemlani Apartments and threw an object at the off-duty officer’s vehicle, striking and splattering liquid on the windshield.

The officer drove away from the men but traffic stopped him as he neared Route 1.

“At this point he was afraid and fearful for himself and his daughter as they could not get away from the area. Concerned that the male who threw the object and the male with the machete may have chased him, he tried to reach back to he rear seat to grab his gun bu twas unable to retrieve it. He then exited his car, opened the rear passenger door, and grabbed his gun out of his bag,” the report states.

“The man who threw the object at the officer’s car was standing about 15 feet away and was yelling and moving towards other people up the roadway by the apartments. The officer was trying to locate the man armed with the machetes.”

The off-duty officer stated he gave several warnings to the man before shooting but the man ignored him and continued to yell then started to move toward the officer who pointed his firearm at the man and repeated his warning to stay back, which the man ignored. The officer shot at the man.

Legal analysis

According to the report, peace officers are authorized to use deadly force under limited circumstances, including instances when the peace officer believes such force is immediately necessary to prevent another person from committing a crime involving or threatening body harm, damage to property.

"A review of the evidence supports a finding that a man wielding two machetes approached the officer's vehicle. Several statements also support that the officer's 7-year-old daughter was in the car with him," the report states.

It also notes that traffic kept the off-duty officer from driving away from the scene.

"As the officer stepped out of his vehicle, he had no way of knowing where the individual with the two machetes was. The officer had second to react to a male individual running down the driveway in his direction. The officer fired a single shot at the individual, and continued to scan the area for other threats," the report states.

"Based on the totality of circumstances, the IIT concluded that the officer's actions were justified. As a result, the officer of the Attorney General is declining the filing of criminal charges. In incidents involving use of force, only matters where the undisputed facts indicate that the use of force was clearly justifiable under the law may be concluded without presentation to the grand jury."