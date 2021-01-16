Pursuant to the Guam Code Annotated, Title 4, subsection 6303.1, the Office of the Attorney General of Guam is providing notice of an above-step petition for an attorney. “We are petitioning the Department of Administration to hire Ms. Natelie Columbus for the position of Attorney 3, Step 3, at $71,446 per annum. Anyone with questions is asked to call the Human Resources Section at 475-3324, ext. 5111.