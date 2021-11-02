AG: Retroactive raises for GHURA leaders are illegal

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's board of commissioners violated local law if it approved after-the-fact salary adjustments for its directors, according to Attorney General Leevin Camacho's office.

He issued a legal opinion on the matter Monday, following up on an inquiry begun by Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz last year.

In September 2020, Cruz said he cautioned the board against awarding retroactive raises, which were approved the very next day. He formally requested the legal opinion after reviewing documents that "appeared to have effective dates retroactive to the date that salary adjustments were authorized," according to a release from the Office of the Attorney General.

The OAG noted in its opinion that no retroactive pay raises are allowed for unclassified GovGuam employees or officers unless specifically authorized by law, which does not exist for GHURA's executive and deputy directors.

"The raises would be in compliance with the law as long as the raises were paid out on or after their respective authorization dates," the OAG stated. "Additional pay raises were authorized on Sept. 11, 2020, when the (board) certified satisfactory performance by the directors for the annual review period of January 2019 to January 2020. These pay raises would be in compliance with the law as long as they were paid out on or after Sept. 11, 2020."

The office also noted an across-the-board pay increase to all GHURA employees that was authorized during a salary freeze. These raises would be legal only if they were paid out "on or after Oct. 1, 2019," according to the OAG.

Officials have requested official confirmation that any payments "were, or will be, made in compliance with Guam law."

The "most appropriate remedy" for any wrongdoing found will be made on a case-by-case basis, the OAG stated, but may include civil, criminal or administrative action.