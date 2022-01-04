AG reviewing 2nd Port back pay audit results

The Office of the Attorney General has been made aware through media reports of the second report in a series of audits on back wages for reinstated employees at the Port Authority of Guam, and it is under review, according to AG's office spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.

This second audit centered on back wages for two reinstated employees, identified as "Employee S" and "Employee T."

The Office of Public Accountability stated that their reinstatements were generally made in accordance with administrative and judicial review judgments and orders. However, the OPA did outline several concerns.

Among these is the potential violation of the prohibition on retroactive pay raises. According to the audit, the Port revised personnel actions prepared in August 2013 for the annual increments of Employee S and Employee T effective October 2012.

The revised personnel actions were prepared and signed by the current general manager in 2019 and 2020 and were effective retroactive October 2012, the audit added.

"These increments were retroacted seven and eight years after the increments were due. These new NPAs replaced the NPAs prepared in 2013 because the former GM did not sign the evaluation reports," the audit stated.

The audit referred to an AG opinion issued in November 2021 regarding the prohibition on retroactive pay raises, covering all classified and unclassified employees.

"In his conclusion, he stated that unless authorized by statute and regardless of justification, government of Guam employees are prohibited from receiving salary increases that are paid retroactively from the date of authorization. Salary increments based upon performances can only be paid prospectively, upon authorization date, and not retroactive from any date prior. Any retroactive payment is prohibited by Guam law," the audit stated.

The OPA also noted that the Port board passed a resolution to adopt an updated pay plan on Aug. 28, 2018, four days after a public law lapsed into law that mandated a freeze on all salary increments and other upward pay adjustments for fiscal 2019 - Public Law 34-116.

This law took effect on Oct. 1, 2018.

Raises implemented two weeks before freeze

The updated pay plan included an agency-wide pay adjustment that took effect Oct. 1, 2017, and employees received salary increments effective Oct. 13, 2017, up to Sept. 15, 2018, according to the OPA.

"With the majority of Port employees at risk of not getting their annual salary increment, Port implemented an agency-wide pay adjustment to take effect on Sept. 16, 2018 – two weeks before the statutory freeze started on Oct. 1, 2018," The audit stated. "To authorize for the two-week period, this salary increment is an apparent violation of P.L. 34- 116:13:3"

Port believes it is exempt

Port General Manager Rory Respicio did respond to the OPA's overall findings, and regarding the retroactive pay and pay raise freeze mandate, stated that the Port was informed P.L. 34-116 did not apply to autonomous agencies because they do not receive General Fund appropriations.

"Additionally, we were also being guided by a policy issued by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities dated Oct. 2, 2018, which determined that Public Law 34-116 does not apply to the agencies under the CCU’s purview,” Respicio wrote.

The general manager noted that this finding was not included in the first audit in the back wage series and the Port was "perplexed" that it was again being cited in what was a draft report at the time of the response.

Respicio stated that the Port would forward the second audit along with the Port's response to the OAG for review and guidance, just as it had done with the first audit.

The initial scope for these back wage audits included nine reinstated employees with whom the Port executed settlements or legal remedy payments.

These include payments to the "Port 7," a group of employees involved in a years-long workers' compensation controversy at the agency.

However, based on the "auditor's personal judgment," the OPA decreased its scope to seven reinstated employees.