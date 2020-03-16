The Office of the Attorney General is streamlining operations in line with local and national efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

General Reception and Service of Documents: General reception and receipt for service of documents will be available on the 9th floor, ITC building, at Suite 901 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

All other division reception windows are closed until further notice.

Walk-ins will be directed to Suite 901.

Assistance from all other divisions remains available during regular business hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday, by email, phone, or fax, including victim support services and child support services.

To get in touch with the Division or Section assisting you, the AG's office provided a list of email addresses and phone numbers:

• Administration Division

administration@oagguam.org

475-3324 x5200

• Child Support Enforcement Division

childsupport@oagguam.org

475-3360

• Consumer Protection

consumerprotection@oagguam.org

475-3324 x3300

• Victim Service Center

victimservices@oagguam.org

475-2587

• Family Division

familydivision@oagguam.org

475-3324 x4000

• Litigation Division

civillitigation@oagguam.org

475-3324 x3000

• Prosecution Division

prosecution@oagguam.org

475-3406

• Solicitors Division

solicitors@oagguam.org

475-3324 x8022

Residents may also email info@oagguam.org for further inquiries.