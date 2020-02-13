AG's office nearly done with investigation of cop in viral video

The Office of the Attorney General is close to completing its criminal investigation into a viral video that shows a Guam police officer at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park appearing to punch an arrested man in the stomach as he is escorted into a patrol car.

Guam police have identified the officer in the video as J.I. Aguon.

AG spokesperson Carlina Charfauros told The Guam Daily Post that the investigation into the matter is expected to conclude soon.

The incident also led to an internal affairs investigation at GPD and a civil rights investigation with the FBI. It's unclear if the FBI has completed its investigation.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Stephen Ignacio issued a press release stating, he stands firm “our officers must remain above reproach in the performance of their duties.”

He said the IA investigation isn’t over and assured the community that “we will always ensure the rights of our citizens will be protected.”

“I will hold our officers accountable if they violate the rules, regulations, general orders and law that guide and govern our duties and responsibility,” he said. However, he said those same rules prevent him from disclosing the outcome of the investigation because it is a personnel matter.

Aguon was placed on paid administrative leave while the three other Tumon-Tamuning precinct officers in the video were reassigned to other police precincts.

Aguon has since returned to work.

The police department has not released the names of the other officers being investigated.

The arrested man in the video is named in court documents as Joebert Boiser Carlos.

On Dec. 3, police were called to help after Carlos allegedly "attempted to punch a lifeguard and was calling to other people at the park to fight and was swinging punches at random people," court documents state.

Carlos is also said to have "thrust himself backward toward the officer and kicked the rear bumper of the patrol car."

"The officer then conducted an open palm strike to the abdomen" to gain compliance before putting him into the patrol unit, documents state.