A woman was accused of repeatedly assaulting and later stabbing a man known to her over the course of an evening.

On the evening of May 14, Guam Police Department officers went to Guam Regional Medical City regarding an alleged stabbing complaint. They met with a man who said Destiny Denise Raquelle Barber, 22, assaulted him with a knife, a magistrate's complaint stated.

The man, who is known to Barber, reported the two were arguing in his car when she allegedly punched him in the face and struck him in the arm with keys.

The argument subsided, but resumed again and Barber allegedly bit the man on the arm and dug her fingernails into his neck, according to the complaint.

"I'm done with this! ... I'm gonna kill you!" Barber said, according to the charging documents.

Later in the evening, while Barber was getting ready for work, she grabbed a kitchen knife and pressed it against the victim's neck, the charging documents stated.

"The (man) started to walk away and the defendant made slashing motions with her hand while holding the knife. This resulted in two slashes to his upper left arm," the complaint stated.

Barber then allegedly "looked into his eyes and stabbed the same arm and walked away."

When speaking with officers, the man said the knife either had a green or pink handle. Officers found a knife with a green handle and confiscated it. Officers presented the knife to Barber and asked if it was used during the incident and Barber said yes, according to the complaint.

The man had redness to his upper right arm, a human bite mark on his right arm, scratches to his arm and neck, and a bandage covering the laceration allegedly inflicted by Barber, according to the complaint.

The man also said Barber punched him in the jaw and dug her fingernails into his neck on Nov. 26, 2022, the complaint stated.

Barber was charged with aggravated assault and family violence as third-degree felonies with the special allegation of a deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony. She was also charged with three counts of family violence as misdemeanors.

If convicted, she faces a maximum of 63 years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Barber appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison after being charged and was released Tuesday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, the AG office's magistrate summary report stated.