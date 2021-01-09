AG: SCOTUS accepts Guam’s CERCLA case

The Supreme Court of the United States has granted certiorari and accepted Guam’s case that seeks to hold the U.S. Navy accountable for their share of dumping toxic waste at Ordot Dump, according to the Office of the Attorney General of Guam.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear this case. This shows that the issues are significant locally and nationally and we look forward to presenting our arguments to the Court," said Attorney General Leevin T. Camacho.

The Supreme Court of the United States accepts less than 1% of the cases they are asked to review, or only about 70 cases out of the 7,000 to 8,000 petitions filed each term, according to the press release.

Guam and the United States will now submit briefs on the merits of the case. Oral arguments are likely to take place in April.

In 2017, Guam sued the U.S. Navy as a “potential responsible party,” requesting they be held liable for remedial action under Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA).