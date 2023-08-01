A man on trial was found guilty of charges related to breaking into another man's residence and brandishing a machete.

The Office of the Attorney General on Friday announced that a jury of 12 had found defendant Tien Slander guilty in connection to a home invasion reported in April.

On the morning of April 12, Slander's vehicle was stopped by police who reported he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

After Slander was placed into a patrol vehicle, a man ran toward the police shouting that Slander had broken into his house and had a machete.

The man said he woke up to find Slander in his home and, when confronted, Slander said he was looking for his brother. When the man told Slander to leave, Slander raised the machete and told him he was going to kill him, documents state.

Slander, however, explained to police the machete stayed in his shorts, and denied entering the man's home and threatening to kill him.

He was initially charged with home invasion, burglary, terrorizing, driving while impaired and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The news release issued by the AG's office states, however, that Slander had been found guilty of burglary, terrorizing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He faces up to nine years in prison.

The prosecution stated they will be seeking the maximum punishment and will be "working to have this criminal defendant deported."

"Without our dedicated community members serving as jurors, we would not be able to protect us from foreigners like defendant Slander," the AG's office concluded in its release. "Burglars deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Deterrence begins by forcing the guilty to face justice in front of our people. We are fighting criminals along with our brethren GPD (Guam Police Department) officers, one case and one criminal at a time."