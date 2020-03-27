AG seeks court order on behalf of Public Health to keep people in quarantine

The Office of the Attorney General today filed an action on behalf of the Department of Public Health and Social Services asking that passengers who arrived on Guam from Manila remain in quarantine until they have been cleared of COVID-19.

Under Guam law, the director of DPHSS can use “every means available” to prevent the transmission of disease when a public health emergency has been declared, including quarantine and isolation, Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated.

According to court documents, all travelers were asked if they would agree to quarantine.

The “vast majority” of individuals agreed, the AG's office stated, but some passengers are questioning the quarantine.

"Today’s case was limited to travelers who did not agree to complete the quarantine process. The petition asks the court to keep the individuals in quarantine for only as long as necessary to reasonably determine that they do not pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. Once DPHSS has made that determination, the individuals will be released," the AG's office stated.

A hearing on the petition must be held within five days.

The AG's office wouldn't say how many are resisting quarantine.

When the mandatory quarantine of travelers arriving from Manila went into effect, there were 12 cases of COVID-19 in Guam. Now the number has risen to 45 locally confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total does not include 23 sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive. The aircraft carrier pulled into port on Guam earlier today and the infected sailors are in isolation and the rest of the 5,000 sailors are being tested and restricted to pier-side on the Naval base on Guam.

Court documents state the decision to quarantine was based on the findings that a significant number of cases of COVID-19 in Guam were linked to travel from the Philippines.

Travel between Guam and Manila has ground to a halt. Both airlines serving Guam – Philippine Airlines and United Airlines – have indefinitely suspended flying the route.