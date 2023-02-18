AG: Settlement to fund drug dogs, testing devices

Several initiatives were approved by the Opioid Recovery Advisory Council to address the drug epidemic on island.

On Tuesday morning, Attorney General Douglas Moylan met with the council for the first time since being elected, to discuss how settlement money received from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers will be used.

The meeting, which included council members and dignitaries, started off with a discussion on how the $2.7 million allocated to Guam will be used.

Agenda items included treating inmates of the Guam Department of Corrections, bringing in 18 drug detection dogs and acquiring 15 drug testing devices.

The first initiative to be passed was for drug treatment to be available to all those confined at the correctional facility. Currently the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program is open only to inmates with six months left on their sentences.

However, the initiative proposed by the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center would give opportunities to all confined to take part in a "general education program" and serve as a supplement to the RSAT program, according to New Beginnings program supervisor Athena Duenas, who spoke before the council.

The next item concerned a request to bring 18 Belgian Malinois dogs to Guam to be used by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, Guam Police Department and DOC. It was met with some resistance by Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp.

Hattori had concerns over whether Guam law allows the council to use funds from the opioid settlements for the drug detection dogs.

"As much as I believe we need drug detection dogs, ... it doesn't seem like something Guam law permits us to use funds for," Hattori said. He explained the funds were meant to be used for treatment and public education.

In response, Moylan cited the law and said he believed the request fell within the parameters of Guam law.

After the discussion, the motion was passed to appropriate $76,096 for the 18 dogs.

Before moving on, Moylan briefly discussed a program that would involve breeding the drug dogs. However, he added that more research needed to be done on how much money would be needed.

Another initiative passed involving appropriating $172,890 for six of the requested drug testing devices – five for Customs and one for DOC. Each device costs about $28,000 and can test for drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

Customs Col. Phil Taijeron explained the agency had only one device for the five points of entry into Guam, which it acquired from Homeland Security, and highlighted the difficulties in testing for drugs if a device is needed elsewhere.

"The work for Customs, GPD and Department of Corrections comes to a screeching halt when a white powdered substance is found, because the last thing we want is for any of that substance to become airborne," Taijeron said. He added that instead of having Customs bring a drug testing kit to another location, having more on island would allow for more "operational efficiency."