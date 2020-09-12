It took about five years for Guam police to locate a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault complaint first brought to their attention in 2015.

On Tuesday, Anthony Earl Leon Guerrero Taitague, 47, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The defendant couldn’t be located when the alleged incident was first reported, according to Carlina Charfauros, the spokeswoman for the office of the Guam Attorney General.

Charfauros told The Guam Daily Post that it was during a recent traffic stop that police found the existing complaint, then forwarded the case to the AG’s office for prosecution.

Taitague allegedly sexually assaulted a girl known to him in December 2014 and January 2015, court documents state.

The girl was under the age of 14 at the time, documents state.

Taitague appeared in court to answer to the charges earlier this week, and was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He was ordered to have no contact and stay away from the alleged victim. He also cannot be alone with any minors.

Taitague is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 28.