AG signs MOA for cleanup program, removal of abandoned vehicles

Attorney General Leevin Camacho has signed off on a Memorandum of Agreement between the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and the Mayors' Council of Guam regarding the implementation of the Islandwide Environmental Cleanup Program, according to a release from the OAG.

This program includes the removal of abandoned vehicles.

Local mayors have been waiting for the MOA so they could continue to remove junk vehicles, which are not more than just eyesores along village roads. Junk vehicles become potential homes to insects and unwanted critters. There also have been previous incidents where children would play around them and get stuck in them or hurt on sharp glass or metals.

According to the release, mayors would remove abandoned vehicles from properties after obtaining consent from private landowners. But this year, the MCOG requested guidance on the authority to removed abandoned vehicles from public roadways, which is governed by procedures set by law, the release added.

Current law authorizes removal of abandoned vehicles and its storage in a police parking area, a garage, or a licensed public garage. The law requires the Department of Revenue and Taxation to send certified mail to the last known owners and wait 10 days for owners to reclaim the vehicle.

Vehicles above a certain value must also be auctioned.

"Recognizing that Guam law requires certain steps for removal of a vehicle from public roadways, we asked the Office of the Attorney General to assist us with ensuring that our planned project would not violate the law," MCOG Director Angel Sablan stated in the release. "The OAG actively worked with us and our partner agency, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, to find a way forward and we are eager to get this project moving."

The OAG release stated that their role is to provide legal review of documents and legal guidance to clients to determine compliance with Guam law. And the appropriate avenue for recourse where there are issues with what the law requires, is through the Legislature, the release added.

"As attorneys, we work with our clients to find solutions to problems that are within the bounds of the law," Camacho stated in the release. "I recognize that abandoned vehicles are both an eyesore and a public safety hazard, and we support legal efforts to streamline the removal process."