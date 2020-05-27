AG staffer joins double pay suit

An employee at the Office of the Attorney General has joined the lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Guam that seeks double pay for essential government employees who have been working during the public health emergency.

Attorney Tom Fisher, who filed the civil complaint on behalf of Guam Police Department Officer II Steve Topasna, confirmed on Tuesday that more than 100 others have joined the lawsuit, including one person from the AG’s office.

He declined to identify that employee.

The lawsuit was filed after Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho determined essential workers are not eligible for double pay under the current emergency – if their agencies remained open. Camacho stated senators would need to make changes to the law to clarify that double pay applies in this emergency.

During a virtual press conference held earlier this month, The Guam Daily Post asked Camacho if there have been any double pay concerns from employees at his office.

“We have been very busy as an office and I am proud to say our office has been very mission-first,” Camacho said during the May 15 press conference. “They understand the role that we play, the services that we provide to the people of Guam. And if they get differential pay, I think it will be icing on the cake for them, but you come to work for the office because you want to serve the people of Guam and we’ve been doing it this entire time.”

The AG's office issued a response following the hearing held in Superior Court on Tuesday, stating: "While we have repeatedly expressed our support for the compensation of essential employees during these extraordinary times and want to resolve this matter as soon as possible, there is still a process that must be followed. GovGuam employees have a right to participate in this process, and we respect that right even when exercised by one of our own employees."

Hearing delay

Topasna is seeking a court order to force the government to pay essential workers double pay for the hours they worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fisher argues that instead of following the law, the governor created her own version and called it "differential pay." The administration has said the government of Guam cannot afford double pay during this pandemic if federal funds cannot be used to fund it.

The petition for writ of mandamus names the government of Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Guam Police Department Chief Steve Ignacio and Department of Administration Director Edward Birn. Neither of the parties named in the complaint appeared during a hearing held before Judge Anita Sukola in the Superior Court on Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney General James Canto appeared on their behalf.

However, Sukola said the government had not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Canto told the court he was not officially served the civil complaint and had to get a copy from the parties named in the lawsuit. He also said there was no sense of urgency to move the case forward.

Fisher told the court he personally served the agencies named in the lawsuit and will send a copy to the AG’s office as well.

“They are just buying time, I suppose,” said Fisher.

Canto declined to comment following the hearing.

"Like attorney Fisher said when he filed this suit, this case is about the rules. When attorney Fisher sued the government of Guam, he was required by the Rules of Civil Procedure to serve all proper documentation on the Office of the Attorney General. He failed to follow the rules and because of his failure, the court postponed (Tuesday's) hearing to Friday," the AG's office stated.

"Our office will represent all four respondents in this case, all of whom would normally have 60 days to file a response to a lawsuit before a hearing is scheduled. Fisher’s lawsuit was filed seven days ago and most of the respondents did not learn about (Tuesday’s) hearing until late Friday afternoon. Attorney Fisher petitioned the court for a writ of mandamus, which is an extraordinary judicial measure used only in extreme situations," according to the AG's office.

Fisher responded: “The court has decided to hear this petition on Friday. The AG can continue his delaying tactics and whine about why an essential employee is suing the government of Guam for double pay, or he can prepare to explain why the government does not need to follow the law. Either way, it’s time to pay these people.”

The judge told Canto to file the government’s response before the next hearing, which has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 29.