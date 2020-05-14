Pay for essential workers in the government of Guam has evolved into an even greater issue beyond the administration not paying its employees double their salary during the public health emergency.

The Office of the Attorney General is now two weeks into drafting an opinion in response to Democratic Sen. Joe San Agustin's request for clarification on the double-pay issue.

On Wednesday, the AG's office told The Guam Daily Post it was still working on the opinion.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said double pay does not apply during this current emergency, and that the government of Guam can't afford to pay it.

Her executive order established differential pay instead.

"If you owe, pay!" said Sen. San Agustin, who chairs the legislative Committee on General Government Operations and Appropriations.

He said he checks with the AG's office three times a day for an update on the status of his request.

"If it's in favor of paying, then make the payment," he said. "If the government is really struggling and there is no other course, then make payments that are available. Don't make excuses. It's just like how they pay tax refunds. As they get the cash, they kick out the tax refunds. It's no different. I am hoping it goes north. But if it goes south, I am willing to do whatever I need to do to take care of our people."

San Agustin said senators still have the option to override the governor's veto of Bill 326-35. The measure would have set the differential pay retroactive to the initial declaration. It also specified payment of double pay for essential workers.

Other pay concerns

He's also expressed concern with essential workers getting little to no differential pay recently.

"I was very disappointed. They only paid them for one week? Really? They did all this for nine weeks," he said. "I am really bothered by that. Governor, you offered to pay them the differential. Pay their share or enforce both."

Republican Sen. James Moylan shared similar concerns. He wrote a letter to the governor on Wednesday following the protest essential workers held in Tamuning the day prior in regards to their pay.

Moylan asked that she reconsider her decision to suspend double pay for essential employees.

"The simplest actuality is that these front-liners deserve this compensation, as they certainly placed themselves and their families in harm's way on an almost daily basis," he stated in his letter to the administration. "The possibility of the government of Guam losing an inevitable class-action law suit would end up costing taxpayers millions more in the future, versus addressing the double-pay benefit at this time."

He said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provides the funding to pay them.

"If we eliminate the need to pay COVID-19 differential pay, and considering that it's been five pay periods since the March 14, 2020, executive order was signed, this would estimate a payout of $15 million to get the double pay to current. This figure could be reduced if we address eligibility (for example, remove agency heads from qualifying)," he stated.

The governor's office told the Post they are working on a response to Moylan's letter.

'Pay the front lines'

A growing number of essential workers including nurses, police officers and firefighters plan to join a lawsuit being prepared by the Guam Federation of Teachers union fighting for double pay.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas responded to the protest, saying "pay the front lines." He added that the money is there and "needs to go where it should."

"The CARES Act provided GovGuam with $117 million to meet COVID-19 expenses. After four weeks, $20 million in federal dollars are finally going out as a local program based on income levels, and another $20 million in federal dollars is being made available to businesses via GEDA grants. This is on top of the $134.5 million in federal dollars for stimulus, the projected $980 million in federal dollars for unemployment, and the nearly $200 million in federal dollars to small businesses via PPP loans and SBA EIDL grants ... and that money SHOULD get to frontline workers," San Nicolas stated. "Because federal money is provided to support COVID-19 efforts – to include compensating front-line workers as they should be for the risks and sacrifices they are making to safeguard our community during these COVID-19 times."