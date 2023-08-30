AG submits brief in appeal related to abortion ban

The Office of the Attorney General has filed its opening brief at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case over Guam's inert abortion ban, arguing that a lower court had erred when it denied the attorney general's motion to revive the ban and that the current case law does not allow the injunction on the ban to stay in place.

Opposing parties have until Sept. 27 to file an answer brief.

Public Law 20-134, the ban, would have prohibited abortions at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions related to medical intervention and ectopic pregnancies. Victims of rape and incest, for example, are not exempt under the ban unless they meet those limited exceptions. The ban also contains a referendum provision, allowing voters to determine if the ban should stay, but the election date has long passed.

The local law was held unconstitutional shortly after its enactment more than three decades ago and was placed under a permanent injunction barring its enforcement. At the time, abortion was considered a constitutional right under precedent established by the U.S. Supreme Court.

That all changed last year with the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The nation's high court overturned prior rulings on abortion in that case, stating that the Constitution does not guarantee a right to the practice. This gave states and territories greater latitude to regulate abortion, including the implementation of outright bans.

Abortions remain legal on Guam for now, but P.L. 20-134 was never explicitly repealed from local law. After coming into office this year, Attorney General Douglas Moylan quickly moved to vacate the injunction on the ban through the District Court of Guam. But the federal court denied his motion in March, stating that the attorney general did not respond to certain issues raised by plaintiffs in the case. The AG then appealed the decision to the federal court of appeals.

Off-island firm for appeal

For the appeal, the attorney general's office has enlisted assistance from lawyers with the Consovoy McCarthy PLLC law firm, which has worked on cases in defense of state restrictions on abortion access. Earlier this month, a lawyer with the firm stood before the Utah Supreme Court defending the state's trigger ban on abortion, according to news reports.

The firm has also represented the Family Research Council, an anti-abortion organization that was one of the parties to file an amicus brief in the Dobbs case.

Consovoy McCarthy had also been the firm behind the successful challenge to affirmative action in college admissions, which the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in late June.

Gilbert Dickey and Tyler Green, whose application for admission was noted as forthcoming, are the lawyers from Consovoy McCarthy who submitted the AG's brief in the appeal.

AG brief

The brief states that because the District Court denied the AG's motion to vacate the injunction on P.L. 20-134, Guam is the only place within the U.S. where the decision in Roe v. Wade holds "continuing vitality." Roe is the U.S. Supreme Court case that half a century ago established abortion as a right, which has been overturned by the Dobbs decision.

"After Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, no basis in law or equity remains to support the 1990 permanent injunction of P.L. 20-134 – a law in the Territory of Guam passed by the people’s elected representatives, signed into law by the governor, and vigorously defended by the attorney general on behalf of the people," the AG brief stated in its argument summary.

First, the lower court abused its discretion when it denied the AG's motion despite the change in legal landscape created after Dobbs, according to the brief. Second, the District Court incorrectly concluded that the AG forfeited some arguments even though those arguments were irrelevant to the question before the court. Finally, the brief stated that the District Court seemed to suggest that Guam's abortion ban may be void ab initio – void from the beginning – or repealed by implication, which the AG argues is not the case.

"As a result, the district court’s order decided everything – the injunction remains in place – while simultaneously deciding nothing," the brief stated.

Recent cases

This appeal is the second of recent cases related to abortion on Guam that have come before the 9th Circuit court.

On Aug. 1, the appeals court decided to vacate an earlier decision by the District Court to prevent the government of Guam from enforcing "in-person" consultation mandates for abortion. This was part of a case challenging Guam's in-person consultation laws filed by two Hawaii-based doctors wanting to provide medical abortion services through telemedicine.

Since that decision, legislation has been introduced at the Guam Legislature that would allow for virtual consultation and do away with many informational mandates in the consultation law, such as the requirement to tell a woman seeking an abortion the probable gestational age of the fetus and its probable anatomical and physiological characteristics.

Two bills seeking to protect abortion on Guam – one to put the protections up for a vote and one to simply enact them – have also been introduced.

Parallel to the case at the federal courts, arguments regarding the validity and enforceability of Guam's abortion ban have also been made to the Supreme Court of Guam, where a decision remains pending.