AG subpoenas GPA and GWA, CCU's Sanchez calls it 'a fishing expedition'

Attorney General Douglas Moylan subpoenaed the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority last week, according Consolidated Commission on Utilities member Simon Sanchez.

Moylan did not comment on the matter, but Sanchez had plenty to say, describing the subpoena as a fishing expedition.

Sanchez said Moylan subpoenaed GPA and GWA to appear Thursday before a grand jury to present documents "involving all communications from GPA and GWA to the governor, senators, everything imaginable."

"It was sort of like a fishing expedition," Sanchez said.

He said the CCU's legal counsel was handling the matter and that the utilities are complying, but he questioned the AG's judgment in issuing the subpoena while GPA and GWA are engaged with restoring services brought down by Typhoon Mawar.

"He thought that it would be necessary for GPA and GWA resources to be diverted from the recovery to providing all the documents, that could have been provided after the recovery, to be provided now. Even though one-third of the island still doesn't have power and people still have low water, he thought it was a good time," Sanchez said.

"And according to our legal counsel, it's not even clear what the charge is. And when you're looking at the data request, you realize it's everything. So, are you looking for something? ... But he has the discretion as to when to subpoena, and he chose to do it last week in the middle of typhoon recovery. And that's just very disappointing," Sanchez said.

The subpoena required GPA and GWA to testify before an investigative grand jury on Thursday. Utility officials had to bring various documents, from police reports or complaints regarding stolen or damaged property, to documents regarding restoration efforts and inspections or inventory records going back to October 2022.

Oversight sought

Moylan has been critical of what he has described as a lack of government preparation for the typhoon. The AG has called for a forensic analysis of government operations and for legislative oversight hearings on the CCU. He also has said he's looking at different ways to find out why post-typhoon problems were so pervasive.

The lack of water service for a majority of residents was a significant concern immediately after the typhoon. Water wells have been coming back online and GWA has exceeded its goal of getting 90 wells operational, but many faced generator issues early on.

An oversight hearing on GPA, part of which was intended to discuss the status of generators at GWA water wells, was called by legislative oversight chair Sen. William Parkinson. But Parkinson chose to postpone the hearing at the request of GPA General Manager John Benavente, who said the agency wants to first continue working toward 95% recovery from the typhoon.

Sen. Roy Quinata, head of the committee overseeing infrastructure, has said that the agreed a hearing should conducted with GWA, but not while recovery is still taking place.

Sanchez said the first oversight of the power and water utilities will come from the CCU.

"That is our job, ... but we're not going to do it while (GPA General Manger John Benavente) and (GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo) are still putting out the fire. ... You wait until it's done and you wait until you have complete information, so you can do a complete analysis. ... We will conduct that oversight and that will be done in public," Sanchez said.

The commissioner said legal counsel will handle the subpoena and utility teams are otherwise "110% focused on recovery."

"And that is where our focus must remaining and is remaining. And whatever happens (Thursday) after the grand jury, we will leave that to Mr. Moylan. But we are complying. We are turning in everything that is requested. But to me, it's very unfortunate that we had to divert resources away from supporting the teams that are doing recovery to deal with the subpoena from the attorney general that was issued last week," Sanchez said.