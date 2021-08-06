AG sues solar plant developer over environmental damage

The Guam Attorney General's Office has sued the developer of a 60-megawatt solar farm and its construction contractor, alleging they failed to follow requirements for erosion control and caused damage to a Guam underground drinking water source in Sasayan Valley and to historic Marbo Cave.

Erosion and mudflow turned Marbo Cave waters from crystal clear to cloudy brown after recent rains.

The AG's office alleges in the lawsuit filed Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam that the project's conditions for erosion control were not implemented fully.

In the complaint, Attorney General Leevin Camacho asked the Superior Court to award damages and punitive damages against Korea Electric Power Company, or KEPCO, and Samsung E&C America "for damaging Guam’s natural resources and creating a public nuisance."

In 2017, Guam Power Authority selected KEPCO to build the 60-megawatt solar farm. The developer would then sell the solar energy it will produce to GPA for about $340 million over 25 years.

The power agency also awarded KEPCO a separate contract to develop the 198-megawatt power plant in Dededo. That project has been estimated to cost $560 million.

The environmental lawsuit is the first action of its kind taken by the local AG's office in recent history, the office stated in a press release.

“In continuing to deliver on our promise to better protect our environment, today we have taken action to hold those who harm Guam’s natural resources accountable,” said Attorney General Leevin T. Camacho.

The complaint in the Superior Court of Guam alleges the defendants knew the project site was located, and remains, within the groundwater recharge area of Guam’s aquifer and watershed area that supplies 80% of the island’s drinking water.

Permits issued by the Department of Public Works and Guam Environmental Protection Agency required the defendants to submit an approved erosion and sediment control plan which contained erosion control measures, including the construction of five ponding basins and the implementation of other measures, before starting earthwork activities, according to the AG's office.

Guam Environmental Protection Agency representatives recently found out that the defendants "had failed to fully implement the erosion control measures" they agreed to undertake, according to the AG's office.

As a result of the defendants’ failures, there was a significant discharge of runoff and sediment from the project site onto adjoining properties, including the freshwater Marbo Cave, as well as into the ocean, the AG's office stated.

Guam EPA issued a Notice of Violation to Samsung E&C America for violating the terms of its erosion and sediment control plan. The agency then issued a proposed penalty amounting to $125,000, which is the maximum fine that can be assessed under Guam regulations, although fines for the total amount of violations totaled approximately $18 million.

“When the administrative remedies available to GEPA may not be enough to make up for the harm that’s been done, we will partner with them to file suit and protect the invaluable resources of our island,” Camacho said.

GEPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero said, “We are pleased with AG Leevin Camacho and his decision to file suit against those responsible for causing the devastation at Marbo. AG Camacho and his office have a proven track record in providing justice to our island, and given his office’s success with the Ordot dump case, the recent opioid settlement, and the work that continues with the PFAS multidistrict litigation, our Agency is confident in his advocacy toward protecting human and environmental health.”

After being served a copy of the complaint, the defendants will have 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.

Deputy Attorney General Fred Nishihira and Assistant Attorney General Joseph Perez are handling the lawsuit on behalf of the attorney general.