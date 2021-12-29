AG sues to get clarification on the governor's emergency move to rent quarantine facilities

The Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit Monday to resolve the issue of whether the governor’s establishment of COVID-19 quarantine facilities – by paying certain hotels – complied with Guam law.

Despite a May 2021 Supreme Court opinion holding that the governor has broad authority to establish, maintain, and operate quarantine stations, in July 2021, the Office of the Public Accountability issued an audit with the legal finding that the governor did not have authority to procure quarantine facilities and that her Emergency Health Powers Act authority was limited by the Guam Procurement Law, according to the AG's office.

In its complaint for declaratory relief, the AG's office asks the court to clarify:

• whether the governor’s authority under the Organic Act supersedes the procurement law related to securing hotels for use as quarantine stations and grants her the ability to procure quarantine facilities; and

• when immediate action is necessary to prevent the introduction and spread of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, whether the governor’s extraordinary but limited Emergency Health Powers Act power includes the power to suspend the procurement law.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, speaking to reporters, described the urgency she faced to open up quarantine facilities as travelers returning to Guam faced the prospect of getting stranded overseas in the early weeks of the pandemic. Going through the procurement process, she said, in part, "I felt they were barriers to making quick decisions to save lives, so that's basically it."

"So I’m very appreciative that the AG is moving it towards the court now so the courts now can make the judicial decision," the governor said.

