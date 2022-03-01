Since the Office of the Attorney General never received a request for public documents from a local group focused on open government, it did not violate statutory requirements to respond and furnish them, according to a statement.

The OAG provided the clarification in response to an article published in The Guam Daily Post Monday.

Lee Webber, the president of the Vigilance Committee, alleged the OAG failed to comply with the Sunshine Act, a set of local laws that mandate transparency in the government of Guam. He alleged the OAG didn't respond to a request for copies of annual compliance reports from agencies that handled requests for public documents. The OAG is responsible for compiling these reports and making them available “at a single access point.”

The office, however, never received Webber’s letters on the matter because he used an inactive email account – a detail the OAG said it previously advised him about.

“Lee Webber sent his FOIA request and follow up letter to an inactive email address and domain. Last month. he was informed that the email address and domain he was using had not been active for a couple of years and he was provided our current email address domain,” the OAG stated Monday afternoon. “As a result, the OAG has not received his request and therefore has not violated (the Freedom of Information Act). It was not until today that the OAG received a copy from a reporter with The Post.”

The reports requested by Webber are supposed to be transmitted to the attorney general’s office each year by Feb. 1. In them, government agencies must document:

• The number of determinations made to not comply with requests for records, and the reasons for each determination.

• The number of requests for records pending as of Sept. 30 of the preceding year, and the median number of days requests have been pending before an agency as of that date.

• The number of requests received and processed.

• The number of staff “devoted” to processing records requests, and the total amount expended by the agency for processing these requests.

The Post has also asked for copies of the compliance reports that were submitted by Feb. 1 of this year, and a list of agencies that did not meet the statutory deadline.