Attorney General Leevin Camacho admits he did not expect the reaction that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero gave on Thursday to the news that two men arrested in connection with a Harmon incident earlier this week were released from prison.

“It was admittedly surprising that she was not happy given that our approach was taken in line with the directives of her office and the public health authority,” said Camacho.

During the COVID-19 press briefing held at Adelup on Thursday, Leon Guerrero said she understands the feelings being expressed by the community in regard to feeling safe.

“I am concerned these two arrestees, though it may not be violent-violent, but I was not happy they were released. We are working with courts to see what we can put in to protect DOC from exposure,” she said.

Police arrested Raphyki Max Kinam and BK K Petrus in connection with the alleged incident. Witnesses said five men attempted to break into cars at the Harmon Breeze apartment building early Monday. The men are accused of then threatening to kill a tenant who told them to leave, and damaging their property.

Camacho had said the decision to release the pair was weighed with COVID-19 concerns at the crowded jail.

“However, now that they are prepared for returning to standard confinement practices and are working with the court to manage the prison, our office will move forward in support of this new direction,” Camacho said in response to the governor’s statement.

On Friday, the governor said the AG was referring to "what we do on a regular normal basis in terms of arresting, booking, confinement and release. Of course, the main purpose is to make sure our community is safe from these criminals. I spoke to the AG and assured him one of the things I would like to do, he is concerned as well as the Department of Corrections ... if possible and people do not have to be detained and can be quickly expedited, then that would be good."