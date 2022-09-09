Prosecutors are asking that Joey Terlaje go to trial on restraint and misconduct charges after they made contact with his accuser an hour after the case was dismissed.

The Office of the Attorney General has asked the court to reconsider having Terlaje, a former Department of Corrections deputy director and court marshal, go to trial for allegedly aiding former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas in assaulting and detaining his ex-girlfriend and drug convict Vickilyn Teregeyo for three days after a barbecue in 2017.

The request from Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas comes after he came to court Aug. 17, the day Terlaje was set for trial, asking Judge Alberto Tolentino to reschedule because the prosecutor could not contact Teregeyo, who is the key witness in the case.

Tolentino, however, declined to reschedule trial, dismissed Terlaje's charges and scheduled a hearing to determine whether the case will be dismissed with or without prejudice.

Two days after the dismissal, Rapadas revealed Teregeyo was contacted an hour after the hearing and "wished to continue pursuing her case."

In response to the prosecution's request, defense attorney Joaquin "Jay" Arriola asked the court to "put the cat back in the bag."

"This matter has been dismissed and the only issue left is for the court to decide whether such dismissal is with or without prejudice," said Arriola, who also added the last day for Terlaje's trial to begin legally was Sept. 2, considering Terlaje had asserted his right to a speedy trial.

"Reconsideration of the motion to continue necessitates a reconsideration of the court's dismissal of this matter, which the People have not requested. Reconsideration would also make the Court a party to violation of the Defendant's right to speedy trial, tolerant of the People's lack of diligence in prosecuting this matter, violating Defendant's due process rights along the way," Arriola added.

Terlaje's next hearing has yet to be scheduled.