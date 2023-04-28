AG to bring dismissed Dededo burglary case before grand jury

The Office of the Attorney General is looking at bringing a burglary case to the grand jury after the case was dismissed Wednesday.

Joy Aki, 18, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony after an employee of Wan Chai restaurant in Dededo found the establishment's typhoon shutters and front door damaged and the interior ransacked on April 21.

The case was dismissed at Aki's first hearing Wednesday after he was charged by the AG's office.

The first hearing, or the magistrate's hearing for defendants, occurs after a complaint is filed against a suspect. In the hearings, judges first determine if there is probable cause for the charges to stand.

According to Attorney General Douglas Moylan, Aki's case was dismissed after Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan determined there was no probable cause. However, Moylan, upon further review of the case with his office, "respectfully" disagreed.

"We respectfully disagree because I had it checked yesterday," said Moylan. "So the chief prosecutor (Heather Zona) read it and thought there was probable cause. But we're going to quickly take care of it by bringing it before the grand jury. We're going to expedite the indictment."

Charges

Security footage of the burglary went viral on social media and prompted an investigation by the Guam Police Department.

According to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, a woman identified her 15-year-old son as one of the four males depicted in the video.

The 15-year-old admitted to his involvement and was subsequently arrested. The GPD Juvenile Investigation Section found additional security footage and collected more evidence, which ultimately led to the arrest of Aki and two more male minors, ages 14 and 15, Savella stated.

The three minor suspects were confined by the Department of Youth Affairs. Aki was not only confined by the Department of Corrections, but charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to Aki's charging documents, the four males seen in the video used a concrete block to break the restaurant's door to gain access and left with a box that was later determined to be part of a cash register.

Aki told police he found a concrete block and gave it to one of the minors, who used it to break the door open, but Aki said he did not enter the establishment, the magistrate's complaint stated.