AG to consider double-vote issue, GEC says; one voter turned away

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, drawing thousands of registered voters to the 67 precincts operated by the Guam Election Commission, which also handled complaints throughout Election Day. And while there were a few issues, overall, the election ran smoothly, officials said.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan and staff were on site at the GEC office in Tamuning to field calls until about 8 p.m. After the closure of the polls, GEC convened at the Election Return Center based at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

There, Pangelinan spoke about how Election Day went and the issues that arose.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“As you know, our precinct officials are trained for three hours. Then, we had problems with recruitment and so we had our usual issues with our new precinct officials, but it was pretty quiet, pretty stable for most of the time,” Pangelinan said.

Pangelinan said the expected complaint calls came in on Election Day.

“The standard calls, people being transferred so they have to vote provisional ballot, precinct officials making a few mistakes we had to correct, they were addressed as the calls came in,” Pangelinan reported.

During the GEC board meeting Tuesday night, Pangelinan reported the receipt of one administrative complaint filed at the Ordot-Chalan Pago precinct.

"The polling room was too far, (we) had to switch the polling room to make it closer," said Pangelinan.

The commission recognized the complaint must be resolved in order to certify the preliminary results of the election. GEC has 15 days to resolve issues identified in complaints and noted that this specific complaint was addressed.

Turned away

The issue of voters turned away at polling sites was a scenario GEC saw during the primary election. It's one issue, Pangelinan said, the commission ensured wouldn’t replay during the general election.

“During the three-hour training, we stressed nobody gets turned away. So we didn’t hear of anybody getting turned away,” Pangelinan said.

It was revealed by Commissioner Pat Civille, however, that there was at least one voter who was turned away at the polls. Civille spoke with poll watchers regarding the voter.

“They were telling me that a gentleman came in and wanted to vote and said he voted in the last general election, but missed the primary. They said, 'Well, you are not on the list.' He said that couldn’t be right, but he was not given a provisional ballot. Both poll watchers said they would report this to their respective parties,” Civille said.

GEC Chairperson Alice Taijeron had stressed, leading up to Election Day, that no voter would be turned away. She had requested signage to that effect posted at all polling sites, however, that didn’t happen.

"Signs that were visible, … 'No voter shall be turned away, a provisional ballot will be provided,' I did not see that today. I asked this time and time again and said it needs to be visible. This needs to be ready for next election. … It makes for a better experience. We can’t have voters turned away,” Taijeron said.

'What's the remedy for this?'

There was also the issue of one voter casting two ballots as a result of an error on the part of precinct officials.

"The problem was (they) had same last name, first name and middle initial. There were two of those and one of them voted early. What was explained to us when the person came to vote early, they had them sign on the space of the person who did not vote early,” Pangelinan said. "The precinct official herself said they did not verify the date of birth.”

It was an error that should have been avoided easily, according to GEC.

"The remedy for this, had the precinct officials checked the date of birth, this would not have occurred," Taijeron said as she questioned, "What’s the remedy for this?”

The commission’s legal counsel, Vincent Camacho, said the double vote will have to be looked into to determine if there was any malicious intent.

"First of all, we are going to have one ballot more than the signatures, and according to the law, since you can’t vote twice, we have to refer to the (Office of the Attorney General)," Camacho said. "We just send it to the attorney general, … it's up to the AG to investigate. It's hard to say the intent."

GEC board members were out and about keeping tabs on how the election progressed during the day. Pangelinan said commissioners paid visits to polling sites throughout the island.

“We heard of one person, I heard of one person leaving the polling site because they didn’t see any activity at the accessible voting. I was able to get the name, we called her and she came right back,” Pangelinan said.

All homebound voter requests were accommodated, despite the caveat heading into the election by Taijeron, who noted some voters may not have been accommodated, as the deadline for requests was 4 p.m.

“We got to everybody. In fact, we went to visit a couple of them at least twice before we left the office at about 7:15 (p.m.), we were waiting for (the Skilled Nursing Unit) to tell us they were ready for us to service one more. We were able to service everyone that called at or before 4 p.m.,” Pangelinan said.

However, during the board meeting, Pangelinan discussed further issues that came up for homebound voters.

"Toward the afternoon, we had problems with our phone, one request came in at, … our phones weren’t working properly so we serviced her. We got a call at 5:19 (p.m.), … we did turn one away. We were told that we did not service a couple, but we know that we tried to service them earlier, maybe three weeks ago, and they did not want to vote. We serviced everyone. There was one at SNU and we were waiting for clearance to go to SNU. I will find out, but on that one I know we were waiting to be called so that we could service before 8 p.m.,” she said.