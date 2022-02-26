The trial for Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, a suruhanu and former Port Authority of Guam police officer accused of sexual assault, will be delayed.

San Nicolas appeared Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

According to Post files, the prosecution recently found other alleged sexual assault victims, but the defense contends the victim's rights advocate “solicited" them.

The court previously allowed defense attorney Jay Arriola to talk to the new alleged victims in a deposition ahead of trial to investigate their claims and determine if they would be allowed to testify.

However, prosecutors have decided to fight the court’s ruling and have decided to take the issue up on appeal before the Supreme Court of Guam.

There is no indication as to how long the appeal could delay trial in the lower court.

San Nicolas faces charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The victim allegedly told police San Nicolas sexually assaulted her on May 16, 2020.

He was acquitted in December of similar charges involving allegations filed by a different woman.