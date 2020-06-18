Guam’s Attorney General Leevin Camacho has responded to attorney Tom Fisher’s lawsuit that was filed in connection to the double pay lawsuit that is now up for appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

On May 26, Fisher, through a Freedom of Information Act request asked for all communications between the AG’s office and the governor’s office, as well as any discussions had through social media regarding the pay for essential government workers during the pandemic.

“Attorney Fisher has asked to access the private conversations and thoughts of our employees, and we have said no,” Camacho said. “Neither our FOIA laws nor the principle of transparency require that government employees give up their right to privacy.”

Fisher alleged the AG refused to disclose the documents.

Fisher’s complaint states the AG responded on June 12: “After review of thousands of records, we’ve identified many records responsive to your request. Several are exempt from disclosure based on the deliberative process privilege. ... However, all records responsive to your request that relate to employee payment enhancement as a result of the current public health emergency are also records pertaining to pending litigation and exempt from disclosure.”

Fisher called the response untimely and has asked the court order the AG allow that the public documents be released. He is also seeking court costs and reasonable attorney fees.

Fisher represents about a hundred GovGuam employees, including an employee at the AG’s office, who argue that they should get double pay for working at the start of the public health emergency.

“Attorney Fisher lost his case and has since filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, where the case is now pending,” Camacho said. “We cannot simply ignore laws and facts when they produce an outcome we do not like.”

A notice of appeal has been filed in the high court after Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola denied the petition to mandate GovGuam into paying double pay.