AG to seek Supreme Court review of Ordot Dump issue

The Office of the Attorney General will be seeking a U.S. Supreme Court review of its case against the United States for the contamination at Ordot Dump and the surrounding areas.

This is after the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia granted a stay in the case, giving the office time to prepare and request the Supreme Court to review the matter, according to a release from the AG.

The AG and its environmental litigation team based out of Houston, Texas have until Oct. 10 to file a petition for certiorari – essentially a request for the Supreme Court to order a lower court to send up the record of a case for review.

The AG notes, however, that the Supreme Court rarely grants certiorari requests. The highest court in the U.S. only grants the requests and hears arguments in "about 80 cases out of the 7,000 to 8,000 petitions filed each term," according to the AG.

"We have and will continue to take action against those who contaminate our water and our land," Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho stated in the release. "We believe the Supreme Court will agree with our position that the Navy must pay its fair share of cleaning the dangerous munitions and chemicals it dumped at Ordot for decades."

Guam sued the U.S. Navy in 2017 as a "potential responsible party" for the contamination at Ordot Dump, according to the release.

The government of Guam requested that the Navy be held liable for remedial action under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation Liability Act. The federal government moved to dismiss the case, arguing that Guam filed the suit too late.

A federal district court denied the U.S. government's motion in 2018. The federal government then asked the appeals court to review the matter before going to trial.

In February 2020, the D.C. appeals court ruled that Guam lost the ability to file suit because the deadline to sue had expired.

The court acknowledged the "United States deposited dangerous munitions and chemicals at the Ordot Dump for decades and left Guam to foot the bill."

However, according to the D.C. appellate court, the deadline to sue was in 2007.

"The Consent Decree entered in 2004 with the U.S. (Environmental Protection Agency) started the clock for Guam to file suit," the AG release stated.

Camacho stated at the time of the February appellate court decision that his office was looking to file a petition for rehearing as well as ask the entire appellate court panel to hear the case.

If the office wasn't successful, it would potentially look at asking the Supreme Court to review the matter, the AG said at the time. The D.C. court granted a stay in its decision to give the AG time to petition the Supreme Court.