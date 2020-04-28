AG: Torre Jr.’s dismissal request should be denied

The Supreme Court of Guam should move forward and make a decision on former police officer Mark Torre Jr.'s request to have his case dismissed, according to Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

Barcinas filed a response to defense attorney Anita Arriola's verified petition on April 23. The defense requests that the high court revisit Barcinas' ruling that denied Torre's motion to dismiss the case due to his speedy trial rights allegedly being violated.

"The court stands by its decision denying Torre's motion to dismiss with prejudice," court documents state. "Nonetheless, the court does not oppose the Supreme Court moving forward with the instant petition and ruling on the speedy trial issue."

The Office of the Attorney General also filed its opposition to Torre's request on April 23. The prosecution contends the defense is the reason that trial was delayed.

"His trial started with jury selection before the speedy trial clock ran," according to Assistant Attorney General Marianne Woloschuk. "His motion to dismiss with prejudice again tolled the clock. The reassignment of his case to a new judge did not violate the rules or cause the clock to run over. Thus, Torre did not suffer a speedy trial violation. The court should, therefore, deny his petition for a writ of mandate on those grounds."

Torre is facing a second trial, charged with negligent homicide, in the Superior Court of Guam in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.