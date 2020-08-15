AG: Traveler charged with quarantine violation

A returning Guam resident who pushed to be tested for the COVID-19 virus last month so that he wouldn’t have to stay quarantined in a local hotel is now facing a misdemeanor charge.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho filed the case against Matthew Frederick Murphy on Friday. The AG's office accused the defendant of “violating quarantine orders after arriving on Guam from a high-risk area.”

The nature of the violation was not specified.

Camacho said the court will review the complaint to decide if the misdemeanor charge is supported by probable cause. He noted that a violation of an order to quarantine or isolate – whether at home or at a government site - is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to one year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine.

Murphy spoke to the The Guam Daily Post last month while at the Bayview Hotel in Tumon, where he was seen holding a sign from his hotel balcony that stated, “Free us.”

The Tamuning resident at the time stated there were two nurses who were taking the quarantined travelers' temperature every morning and has asked: “Can’t they give us the test?”

The attorney general noted that since July 24, 21 passengers tested positive for coronavirus while in quarantine.

“Our office is prepared to take criminal action against those who violate quarantine orders when warnings and education efforts aren’t enough,” stated Camacho. “We will continue to work with the Department of Public Health (and Social Services) and the Guam Police Department to educate the public about the measures we must take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the recent surge in cases is a stark reminder of what happens when we let our guard down.”